Red Tail Airmen save lives during Afghan withdrawal

U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Brian T. Stahl, 332d Expeditionary Operations Group commander, presides over a ceremony to recognize three 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen for their meritorious service while forward-deployed to Afghanistan in the final days of the military withdrawal Jan. 7, 2022, in Southwest Asia. With their actions, the 332nd AEW Red Tails continue their legacy with roots reaching back to the 332nd Fighter Group Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022