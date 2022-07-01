Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tail Airmen save lives during Afghan withdrawal [Image 1 of 3]

    Red Tail Airmen save lives during Afghan withdrawal

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S Air Force Capt. Adam J. Solomon, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield manager and Bronze Star Medal recipient, speaks during a ceremony to recognize two 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen and himself for their meritorious service while forward-deployed to Afghanistan in the final days of the military withdrawal Jan. 7, 2022, in Southwest Asia. With their actions, the 332nd AEW Red Tails continue their legacy with roots reaching back to the 332nd Fighter Group Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

