U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Brian T. Stahl (left), 332d Expeditionary Operations Group commander, stands with three 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen during a recognition ceremony Jan. 7, 2022, in Southwest Asia. Senior Airmen Dakota C. Bartz and Andrew J. Kimrey, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers for radar approach, received the Air Force Commendation Medal with Combat Device, and Capt. Adam J. Solomon, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield manager, received the Bronze Star Medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)
01.07.2022
01.13.2022
|7009151
|220107-F-VI447-0108
|4800x3194
|2.21 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
Red Tail Airmen save lives during Afghan withdrawal
