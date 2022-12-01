F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment

Staff Sgt. Josh Turner, 149th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, Air National Guard, performs precision grinding to remove corrosive deposits on a piece of aluminum at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas during night operations Jan. 12, 2022. These technicians are critical to the functioning of the aircraft as they weld, fabricate and custom-make its metal components. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

