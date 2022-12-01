Staff Sgt. Josh Turner, 149th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, Air National Guard, performs precision grinding to remove corrosive deposits on a piece of aluminum at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas during night operations Jan. 12, 2022. These technicians are critical to the functioning of the aircraft as they weld, fabricate and custom-make its metal components. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 22:46
|Photo ID:
|7009009
|VIRIN:
|220112-Z-UK039-0009
|Resolution:
|3204x2288
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
