    F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment [Image 3 of 4]

    F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Josh Turner, 149th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, Air National Guard, performs precision grinding to remove corrosive deposits on a piece of aluminum at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas during night operations Jan. 12, 2022. These technicians are critical to the functioning of the aircraft as they weld, fabricate and custom-make its metal components. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 22:46
    Photo ID: 7009010
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-UK039-0010
    Resolution: 3672x2623
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment
    F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment
    F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment
    F-16 aircraft metals technician grinds out corrosive deposits on aluminum equipment

