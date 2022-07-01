Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kadena receives COVID-19 vaccination boosters [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Kadena receives COVID-19 vaccination boosters

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Andersen, left, 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron independent duty medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination booster to Staff Sgt. Julio Morales, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, right, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2021. The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

