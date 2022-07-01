U.S. Airmen line up outside to receive booster vaccines at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2021. Mission essential personnel recently lined up to receive their COVID-19 vaccination booster at the Risner Fitness Center on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 22:25 Photo ID: 7009000 VIRIN: 220107-F-DB163-1013 Resolution: 1999x1333 Size: 454.22 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kadena receives COVID-19 vaccination boosters [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.