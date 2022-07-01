A U.S. Airman, left, receives a vaccination booster at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2021. The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 22:25 Photo ID: 7009003 VIRIN: 220107-F-DB163-1043 Resolution: 1999x1333 Size: 220.8 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kadena receives COVID-19 vaccination boosters [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.