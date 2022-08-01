Col. Jack M. Mushallo, the new commander of the 96th Troop Command and the 10th Homeland Response Force, is congratulated by Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the Adjutant General of the Washington National Guard, after a change of command ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., Jan. 8, 2022. (Washington Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 96th Troop Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 21:16 Photo ID: 7008948 VIRIN: 220108-Z-YS961-267 Resolution: 5160x3440 Size: 5.69 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 96th Troop Command change of command [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.