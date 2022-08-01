Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Troop Command change of command [Image 16 of 18]

    96th Troop Command change of command

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Washington Army National Guard Col. Jack M. Mushallo, the incoming commander of the 96th Troop Command and the 10th Homeland Response Force, delivers remarks during his change of command ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., Jan. 8, 2022. (Washington Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 96th Troop Command Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 21:16
    Photo ID: 7008947
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-YS961-910
    Resolution: 3091x4636
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Troop Command change of command [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    command
    Army
    Washington National Guard
    96th Troop Command
    10th HRF

