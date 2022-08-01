96th Troop Command change of command

Washington Army National Guard Col. Kevin D. McMahan, the outgoing commander of the 96th Troop Command and the 10th Homeland Response Force, thanks his Soldiers, family, and friends on Camp Murray, Wash., Jan. 8, 2022. In 2020, McMahan was also designated commander of Joint Task Force Steelhead, a force of over 2,285 Washington National Guard service members mobilized in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Washington Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 96th Troop Command Public Affairs)

