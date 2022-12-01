Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company haircuts [Image 6 of 6]

    Echo Company haircuts

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Bernard Vining, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his weekly haircut on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 12, 2022. Recruits receive haircuts to maintain uniformity throughout the entirety of recruit training. Vining was recruited out of Chicago, Ill. with Recruiting Station North Center. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 19:31
    VIRIN: 220112-M-MI059-1006
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Haircut
    Barber
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego

