Echo Company haircuts

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Bernard Vining, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his weekly haircut on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 12, 2022. Recruits receive haircuts to maintain uniformity throughout the entirety of recruit training. Vining was recruited out of Chicago, Ill. with Recruiting Station North Center. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

