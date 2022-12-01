Echo Company haircuts

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jeremiah Stagg, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his weekly haircut on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 12, 2022. Recruits receive haircuts to maintain uniformity throughout the entirety of recruit training. Stagg was recruited out of Denver, Colo. with Recruiting Station Grand Junction. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

