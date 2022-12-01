Echo Company haircuts

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, get their weekly haircut on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 12, 2022. Recruits receive haircuts to maintain uniformity throughout the entirety of recruit training. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

