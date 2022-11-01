Polish Air Force Firefighters assist an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, out of the aircraft during training on the flightline at Łask Air Base, Poland, Jan. 11, 2022. Integrating with our Polish counterparts during training missions helps build strong and strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 16:07 Photo ID: 7008823 VIRIN: 220111-F-FW957-2077 Resolution: 6868x4578 Size: 17.09 MB Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish AF firefighters, USAF integrate in emergency training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.