A Polish Air Force Firefighter waits to begin training on the flightline at Łask Air Base, Poland, Jan. 11, 2022. While at Łask AB, 52nd Fighter Wing members seized a valuable opportunity to integrate and train with their Polish counterparts to ensure future mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7008819
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-FW957-2051
|Resolution:
|7702x5135
|Size:
|18.9 MB
|Location:
|LASK AIR BASE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish AF firefighters, USAF integrate in emergency training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
