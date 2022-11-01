Polish AF firefighters, USAF integrate in emergency training

A Polish Air Force Firefighter waits to begin training on the flightline at Łask Air Base, Poland, Jan. 11, 2022. While at Łask AB, 52nd Fighter Wing members seized a valuable opportunity to integrate and train with their Polish counterparts to ensure future mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL