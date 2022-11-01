Polish Air Force Firefighters escort an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during training on the flightline at Łask Air Base, Poland, Jan. 11, 2022. Integrating with our Polish counterparts during missions such as these helps build strong and strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 16:07 Photo ID: 7008822 VIRIN: 220111-F-FW957-2083 Resolution: 7266x4844 Size: 17.68 MB Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish AF firefighters, USAF integrate in emergency training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.