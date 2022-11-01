Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish AF firefighters, USAF integrate in emergency training [Image 3 of 4]

    Polish AF firefighters, USAF integrate in emergency training

    LASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Polish Air Force Firefighters escort an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during training on the flightline at Łask Air Base, Poland, Jan. 11, 2022. Integrating with our Polish counterparts during missions such as these helps build strong and strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 16:07
    Photo ID: 7008822
    VIRIN: 220111-F-FW957-2083
    Resolution: 7266x4844
    Size: 17.68 MB
    Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Poland
    52nd FW
    Lask AB

