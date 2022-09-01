Polish AF assists 52 FW in refueling operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Knisley, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, Jan. 9, 2022. While at Łask AB, U.S. Air Force members coordinated with the Polish Air Force to use equipment and assets for both training exercises and mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
