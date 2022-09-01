Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish AF assists 52 FW in refueling operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Polish AF assists 52 FW in refueling operations

    LASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Polish Air Force watch as an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, is re-fueled on Jan. 10, 2022 at Łask Air Base, Poland. While at Łask AB, U.S. Air Force members coordinated with the Polish Air Force to use equipment and assets for both training exercises and mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

