Members of the Polish Air Force watch as an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, is re-fueled on Jan. 10, 2022 at Łask Air Base, Poland. Integrating with our Polish counterparts during exercises helps build strong and strategic relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 15:58 Photo ID: 7008801 VIRIN: 220109-F-FW957-1048 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.07 MB Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish AF assists 52 FW in refueling operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.