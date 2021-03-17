Four pilots of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform the Diamond Loop during an aerial demonstration practice over Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 18, 2021. This aerial demonstration was a culmination of hundreds of hours of previous flight planning and practice leading up to the 2021 Show Season that had the legendary jet team performing more than 30 shows in front of crowds around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ned T. Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:47 Photo ID: 7008596 VIRIN: 210317-F-ID984-771 Resolution: 1620x2880 Size: 2.33 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds Practice Over Nellis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Ned T. Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.