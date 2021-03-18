Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Practice Over Nellis AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    Thunderbirds Practice Over Nellis AFB

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ned T. Johnston 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Two pilots of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform the Calypso Pass during an aerial demonstration practice over Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 18, 2021. This aerial demonstration was a culmination of hundreds of hours of previous flight planning and practice leading up to the 2021 Show Season that had the legendary jet team performing more than 30 shows in front of crowds around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ned T. Johnston)

