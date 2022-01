A tactical aircraft maintainer with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" performs startup ground checks and pre-flight maintenance procedures prior to an aerial demonstration practice over Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 18, 2021. This aerial demonstration was a culmination of hundreds of hours of previous flight planning and practice leading up to the 2021 Show Season that had the legendary jet team performing more than 30 shows in front of crowds around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ned T. Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:47 Photo ID: 7008595 VIRIN: 210318-F-ID984-663 Resolution: 3510x4387 Size: 3.54 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds Practice Over Nellis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Ned T. Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.