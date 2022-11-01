Human Performance Seminar features ‘Two Gunz’ Hall of Fame boxer

Staff Sgt. Francisco Mercado, a drill sergeant assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, spars with Hall of Fame boxer Monte ‘Two Gunz’ Barrett Jan. 11, 2022. Barrett was the guest speaker during the week-long Human Performance Seminar the regiment was conducting. Barrett reinforced the principles of holistic health and how they can be used to enhance athletic performance and to reduce stress in daily life.

Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US