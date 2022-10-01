Human Performance Seminar features ‘Two Gunz’ Hall of Fame boxer

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Staff Sgt. Francisco Mercado, a drill sergeant assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Staff Sgt. Francisco Mercado, a drill sergeant assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, spars with Hall of Fame boxer Monte ‘Two Gunz’ Barrett Jan. 11, 2022. Barrett was the guest speaker during the week-long Human Performance Seminar the regiment was conducting. Barrett reinforced the principles of holistic health and how they can be used to enhance athletic performance and to reduce stress in daily life. see less | View Image Page

As Victory Block Leave ends and the New Year begins, many Fort Jackson drill sergeants and cadre return to continue training the future of the Army. For members of 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, they return to a cycle break as their last Basic Combat Training cycle graduated prior to VBL.



Since the unit is on a cycle break, it leaves them with an opportunity to participate in a week-long Human Performance Seminar that started on Jan. 10, 2022.



Health professionals from the Holistic Health and Fitness Team gave presentations covering enhanced nutrition, changes in mindset, quality sleep and the effects of alcohol on athletic performance.



“Welcome back everyone,” said Lt. Col. Dan Hayes, battalion commander. “This week is all about investing in us.”



Hayes explained how Soldiers need time to adjust to taking and returning from leave status. Soldiers and drill sergeants have unique jobs, schedules and responsibilities not found in any other profession. This can mean an extremely uneven work-life balance.



“What do we do when we return from leave?” Hayes said. “We get back into it at 100 miles per hour. That can bring stress.”



Each of the presentations focused on informing the cadre about the negative effects the lack of self-care can cause and showed them ways to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.



“We have a Hall of Famer here to reinforce these principles,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Stuart Sword. “I would like you to meet boxer Monte Barrett.”



Monte “Two Gunz” Barrett grew up in Queens, New York, where he started his career as an impoverished street fighter. He fought for survival and to cope with the hardships he encountered in his early life.



After finding Christianity, he turned his street skills into a career as a professional boxer where he earned the title of World Boxing Council Continental Americas Heavyweight Champion, alternate for the U.S. Olympic Team, 31 wins, 17 knock outs and inducted into the boxing Hall of Fame.



“I want to thank you for your bravery and strength,” Barrett said as he opened his presentation. “For me, its mind, body and soul. One doesn’t work without the other.”



Barrett explained how using the same principle in the H2F presentations helped him to form good habits, improve his outlook and become more focused on his fighting. He attributed good holistic health to him becoming the best version of him himself and his successes as an athlete.



“There are no excuses for not going after everything and living up to your full potential,” Barrett said. “Whenever you think you are weak, know that you are strong.”



Barrett talked extensively about visualizing and how to incorporate it into winning a fight or dealing with stressors of life and work. He demonstrated visualization by sparring with Staff Sgt. Francisco Mercado, a drill sergeant assigned to Company A.



The cadre were also introduced to yoga and breathing techniques to help reduce physical and emotional stressors.



“I want you to keep an open mind,” Sword said. “I know this isn’t for everyone but it can help.”



Cadre members finished out the week with additional presentations, demonstration and a chance to visit the Army Health and Wellness Center to learn about additional resources available to Soldiers and their Families.



“During this week, I want each of you to reflect on how to control the noise and your habits,” Hayes said. “I want you to invest in yourself and maximize how to become the best version of yourself.”