Human Performance Seminar features ‘Two Gunz’ Hall of Fame boxer

Boxing Hall of Fame Monte ‘Two Gunz’ Barrett, spars with Staff Sgt. Francisco Mercado, a drill sergeant assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, during a Human Performance Seminar Jan. 11. Barrett used the sparring session to emphasize the use of visualization and holistic health to obtain peak performance and to become the best version of one’s self.

