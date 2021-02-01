An Employer and his Soldier from 1-149th deploying January 2022 pose for a photo during lunch on December 10, 2021. The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 13:07
|Photo ID:
|7008362
|VIRIN:
|210102-Z-OX664-1222
|Resolution:
|5651x3864
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees
LEAVE A COMMENT