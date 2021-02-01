Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees [Image 6 of 6]

    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees

    KY, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Employer and his Soldier from 1-149th deploying January 2022 pose for a photo during lunch on December 10, 2021. The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 13:07
    Photo ID: 7008362
    VIRIN: 210102-Z-OX664-1222
    Resolution: 5651x3864
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees
    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees
    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees
    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees
    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees
    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian&rsquo;s employees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Deployment
    Bosslift
    KYNG
    1-149th infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT