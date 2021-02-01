An Employer and his Soldier from 1-149th deploying January 2022 pose for a photo during lunch on December 10, 2021. The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 13:07 Photo ID: 7008362 VIRIN: 210102-Z-OX664-1222 Resolution: 5651x3864 Size: 1.11 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.