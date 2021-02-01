Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees

Employers of Soldiers from 1-149th deploying January 2022, and Soldiers from the unit pose for a photo December 10, 2021. The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.
