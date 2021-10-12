Bosslift gives inside perspective to Guardsmen civilian’s employees

Employers of Soldiers from 1-149th deploying January 2022 experience Engagement Skills Trainer or EST December 10, 2021. The mission, called Bosslift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, to allow bosses to see their Soldiers preparing for mobilization.

