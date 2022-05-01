View of Nickajack Lake from navigation lock

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASPER, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    View of Nickajack Lake from Nickajack Lock Jan. 5, 2022 on the Tennessee River in Jasper, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Navigation
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Tennessee River
    Nashville District
    Nickajack Lock

