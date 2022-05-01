Signage at Nickajack Lock Jan. 5, 2022 on the Tennessee River in Jasper, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7008357
|VIRIN:
|220105-A-EO110-2015
|Resolution:
|1440x810
|Size:
|612.03 KB
|Location:
|JASPER, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Nickajack Lock sign [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT