    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later

    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    A first responders stands at parade rest during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 12:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later, by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

