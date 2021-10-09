A first responders stands at parade rest during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 12:28
|Photo ID:
|7008336
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-MH340-1080
|Resolution:
|617x925
|Size:
|273.7 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
