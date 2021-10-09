Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later [Image 3 of 4]

    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Andrews service members take down the American flag after the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Hangars 6 and 7 on Joint Base
    Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony paid tribute to the members of our DoD community lost on September 11, 2001 recognizing their service and sacrifice.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 12:28
    Photo ID: 7008331
    VIRIN: 210910-F-MH340-1123
    Resolution: 5161x3441
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later
    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later
    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later
    JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Remembrance
    Honor
    JBA
    AmericanFlag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT