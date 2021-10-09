Joint Base Andrews service members take down the American flag after the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Hangars 6 and 7 on Joint Base

Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony paid tribute to the members of our DoD community lost on September 11, 2001 recognizing their service and sacrifice.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 12:28 Photo ID: 7008331 VIRIN: 210910-F-MH340-1123 Resolution: 5161x3441 Size: 6.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA community remembers lives lost on 9/11, 20 years later [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.