Munson Army Health Center sets up COVID-19 testing sites

Spc. Tanner Hess (center), 15th Military Police Brigade, provides a nose swab to a Fort Leavenworth resident to test for COVID-19 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Jan. 11, 2022. Munson Army Health Center set up pop-up testing sites to offer testing for the Fort Leavnworth community. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

