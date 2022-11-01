Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Army Health Center sets up COVID-19 testing sites [Image 8 of 10]

    Munson Army Health Center sets up COVID-19 testing sites

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Audrey Chappell 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Sgt. Maj. Jay Sherer (left), Munson Army Health Center (MAHC) sergeant major, Spc. Austin Brach (center), MAHC, and Spc. Tanner Hess (right), 15th Military Police Brigade, test Fort Leavenworth residents for COVID-19 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Jan. 11, 2022. Munson Army Health Center set up COVID-19 testing sites for the Fort Leavenworth community. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

