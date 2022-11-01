Spc. Tanner Hess, 15th Military Police Brigade, applies the applicator solution to a COVID-19 test at a testing site on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Jan. 11, 2022. Munson Army Health Center set up pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for the Fort Leavenworth community. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7008161
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-SP486-0094
|Resolution:
|5529x3686
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Munson Army Health Center offers COVID-19 testing [Image 10 of 10], by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
