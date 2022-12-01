Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ground Breaking Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Ground Breaking Ceremony

    GREECE

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220112-O-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 12, 2022) From left to right: Cdr. Michael Mosi, executive officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay; Manousos Tsontos, vice president of M.M. TSONTOS S.A.; Capt. Joseph Harder, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central; Capt. Nektarios Lymperakis, executive officer, Hellenic Navy Base Souda; and Michael Tsontos, president of M.M. TSONTOS S.A., break ground at the site of the future Marathi Logistics Support Center, a project that will provide support to fleet operations, on January 12, 2022. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 08:27
    Photo ID: 7007960
    VIRIN: 220112-O-AH609-1002-G
    Resolution: 3184x2345
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground Breaking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground Breaking Ceremony
    Ground Breaking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT