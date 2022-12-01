NSA Souda Bay starts 2022 wrapping up and kicking off major improvements projects

Photo By Konstantinos Fantaousakis | 220112-O-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 12, 2022) From...... read more read more Photo By Konstantinos Fantaousakis | 220112-O-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 12, 2022) From left to right: Cdr. Michael Mosi, executive officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay; Manousos Tsontos, vice president of M.M. TSONTOS S.A.; Capt. Joseph Harder, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central; Capt. Nektarios Lymperakis, executive officer, Hellenic Navy Base Souda; and Michael Tsontos, president of M.M. TSONTOS S.A., break ground at the site of the future Marathi Logistics Support Center, a project that will provide support to fleet operations, on January 12, 2022. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. see less | View Image Page

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece held two separate events Jan. 12 celebrating milestones in installation improvements aimed at more sustainable operations, greater efficiency in supply delivery and increasing the readiness of the operational commands supported at the installation. Both projects signify how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and NSA are working closely in order to meet the challenges of strategic competition in an evolving threat environment and enable global logistics across the competition continuum with resilient shore infrastructure.



“From our strategic location on the island of Crete, Team Souda provides vital shore support to aircraft and ships, and to their crews,” said NSA Souda Bay’s Executive Officer, CDR Michael Mosi. “Ultimately, our job is to give them what they need, when they need it, and get them safely on their way so they can complete their missions. A robust infrastructure makes us more effective and efficient – enabling our ability to provide the excellent support we pride ourselves on delivering to every customer.



Celebrating a start: Leadership put ceremonial shovels in the ground at the Marathi NATO Pier Complex to officially kick-off construction on a new $5 million Logistics Support Center (LSC).



The approximately 14,639 square foot warehouse building will support improved logistics functions including storage (frozen, refrigerated, and dry), ships' cargo, logistical office space, HAZMAT storage and an above ground firewater tank with a pump house. The project extends outside of the building to site improvements and utilities.



This increase to overall warehousing space improves NAVSUP’s capability to deliver supplies and services to transient U.S. ships.



Commemorating a completion: Later in the day, leadership cut the ribbon commemorating the completion of $16 million project symbolizing its transfer from the construction agent to the customer. The project included a hydrant refueling system to allow for the more effective simultaneous refueling of multiple aircraft and a strategic aircraft parking apron expansion to an existing concrete aircraft parking-apron.



The expansion results in the ability to park and simultaneously refuel twice as many aircraft than before and drastically improves the space provided for safe aircraft movement and effective cargo handling. The additional ramp space allows reconfiguration of the aircraft parking to improve safe aircraft movement.



Working with its Team Souda mission partners, NAVSUP’s fuels department manages the safe and efficient delivery of aviation fuel to deployed units and warfighters in 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation and the upgrades are a much welcomed improvement.



“Adding hydrant stations means fewer man-hours for the fuels professionals who would otherwise be needed when deploying fuels trucks,“ said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Daniel Shirley. “Fewer man-hours frees up personnel to be available to fuel additional aircraft reducing overall response time for refueling requests.”



"Every project we begin or complete represents our commitment to providing outstanding support to the fleet and warfighters, said CDR Chris Fairfield, Public Works Officer, NSA Souda Bay. "My entire PWD team takes a lot of pride in being involved in these new projects, but they also take great pride in the day to day aspects of our mission. Keeping the lights on, the buildings maintained, the water flowing and hundreds of other tasks are not often celebrated but are nonetheless essential to continued operations and I am proud of their performance."



The mission of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) includes planning, building, leasing and sustaining facilities and providing essential base operating services and capabilities to enable U.S. and partner nation forces to meet their national defense objectives.