220112-O-AH609-1003-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 12, 2022) Representatives from Naval Support Activity, Souda Bay, Greece; the Hellenic Navy; Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central; Naval Supply Systems Command; and M.M. TSONTOS S.A participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Marathi Logistics Support Center, a project that will provide support to fleet operations, on January 12, 2022. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 08:27 Photo ID: 7007961 VIRIN: 220112-O-AH609-1003-G Resolution: 4246x2979 Size: 7.63 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground Breaking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.