STRAIT OF MALACCA (Jan. 11, 2022) Lt. j.g. Gabriella Lucchese, from Elkheart, Ind., stands officer of the deck watch aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an archipelagic sea lane passage through the Malacca Strait , Jan. 11. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 01:37 Photo ID: 7007724 VIRIN: 220111-N-EB193-1086 Resolution: 4940x3293 Size: 986.74 KB Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.