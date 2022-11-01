STRAIT OF MALACCA (Jan. 11, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Damon Moore, from Cincinnati, talks on a sound-powered phone aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during aircraft refueling operations, Jan. 11. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7007723
|VIRIN:
|220111-N-EB193-1110
|Resolution:
|4064x2903
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF MALACCA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
