Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    STRAIT OF MALACCA (Jan. 11, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Damon Moore, from Cincinnati, talks on a sound-powered phone aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during aircraft refueling operations, Jan. 11. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 01:37
    Photo ID: 7007723
    VIRIN: 220111-N-EB193-1110
    Resolution: 4064x2903
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT