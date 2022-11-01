STRAIT OF MALACCA (Jan. 11, 2022) The guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), near, and the amphibious landing dock USS Pearl Harbor (LSC 52), far, conducts an archipelagic sea lane passage through the Malacca Strait with the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 11. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 01:37 Photo ID: 7007721 VIRIN: 220111-N-EB193-1031 Resolution: 5345x3563 Size: 1.09 MB Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.