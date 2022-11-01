U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, left, Task Force McCoy’s commanding general, Col. Arthur Jenkins, center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Craig, right, both assigned to 7456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit, Des Moines, Iowa, listen to staff member’s updates during a Medical sync at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 11, 2022. Carter received news on the meaningful impact of the services provided by Behavior Health given to the Afghan guest. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 Photo ID: 7007609 This work, Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS