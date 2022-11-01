Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, left, Task Force McCoy’s commanding general, Col. Arthur Jenkins, center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Craig, right, both assigned to 7456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit, Des Moines, Iowa, listen to staff member’s updates during a Medical sync at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 11, 2022. Carter received news on the meaningful impact of the services provided by Behavior Health given to the Afghan guest. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7007609
    VIRIN: 220111-A-KC249-1030
    Resolution: 6359x4239
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs
    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs
    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT