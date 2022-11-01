Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs

U.S. Army Maj. Sean Findlay, assigned to WOMACK Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, takes notes during a Medical Sync at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 11, 2022. Interagencies and Task Force McCoy staff attended the sync to provide current information to the TF McCoy commanding general. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

