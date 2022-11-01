Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 2 of 3]

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Army Maj. Sean Findlay, assigned to WOMACK Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, takes notes during a Medical Sync at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 11, 2022. Interagencies and Task Force McCoy staff attended the sync to provide current information to the TF McCoy commanding general. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7007607
    VIRIN: 220111-A-KC249-1022
    Resolution: 6112x4075
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs
    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs
    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT