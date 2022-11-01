Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Task Force McCoy staff, Center for Disease Control and Prevention representatives, Behavioral Health contractors and a Wisconsin Department of Health representative sit down at a Medical Sync at Fort McCoy, Jan. 11, 2022. The purpose of the sync is to bring interagencies and TF together to address updates between each department. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7007606
    VIRIN: 220111-A-KC249-1009
    Resolution: 5841x3894
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs
    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs
    Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT