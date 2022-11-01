Task Force McCoy staff, Center for Disease Control and Prevention representatives, Behavioral Health contractors and a Wisconsin Department of Health representative sit down at a Medical Sync at Fort McCoy, Jan. 11, 2022. The purpose of the sync is to bring interagencies and TF together to address updates between each department. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022
Task Force McCoy Medical Syncs [Image 3 of 3]