    Sergeant Major Leads EFMB Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Sergeant Major Leads EFMB Training

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Garrick Morgenweck 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thuan Cao, of Charlie Company, 187th Medical Battalion, 32d Medical Brigade, passes Aabel Hall during the ten mile Expert Field Medical Badge training ruckmarch conducted by the Department of Operational Medicine, Jan. 11, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:09
    Photo ID: 7007599
    VIRIN: 220111-A-YY256-1452
    Resolution: 4749x3166
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major Leads EFMB Training [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Garrick Morgenweck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Medical
    Military
    MEDCOE
    EFMB
