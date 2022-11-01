U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thuan Cao, of Charlie Company, 187th Medical Battalion, 32d Medical Brigade, passes Aabel Hall during the ten mile Expert Field Medical Badge training ruckmarch conducted by the Department of Operational Medicine, Jan. 11, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:09 Photo ID: 7007599 VIRIN: 220111-A-YY256-1452 Resolution: 4749x3166 Size: 9.76 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major Leads EFMB Training [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Garrick Morgenweck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.