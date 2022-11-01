Dept. of Operational Medicine conducts Pre-EFMB Road march

U.S. Army Maj. Sabas Salgado, of Charlie Company, 187th Medical Battalion, 32d Medical Brigade, roadmarches in the early morning hours during Expert Field Medical Badge training conducted by the Department of Operational Medicine, Jan. 11, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

