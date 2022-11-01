Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dept. of Operational Medicine conducts Pre-EFMB Road march [Image 1 of 3]

    Dept. of Operational Medicine conducts Pre-EFMB Road march

    FT. SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Garrick Morgenweck 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Maj. Sabas Salgado, of Charlie Company, 187th Medical Battalion, 32d Medical Brigade, roadmarches in the early morning hours during Expert Field Medical Badge training conducted by the Department of Operational Medicine, Jan. 11, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 17:09
    Photo ID: 7007597
    VIRIN: 220111-A-YY256-1439
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: FT. SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Soldier
    Medical
    army
    MEDCOE
    EFMB
    doom

