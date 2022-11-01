U.S. Army Master Sgt. Christian Jones, of Charlie Company, 187th Medical Battalion, 32d Medical Brigade , road marches ten miles as cadre and trainer for the Expert Field Medical Badge Training conducted by the Department of Operational Medicine, Jan. 11, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 17:09
|Photo ID:
|7007598
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-YY256-1448
|Resolution:
|5592x3728
|Size:
|18.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOs Lead EFMB Training [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Garrick Morgenweck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
