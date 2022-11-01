NCOs Lead EFMB Training

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Christian Jones, of Charlie Company, 187th Medical Battalion, 32d Medical Brigade , road marches ten miles as cadre and trainer for the Expert Field Medical Badge Training conducted by the Department of Operational Medicine, Jan. 11, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US