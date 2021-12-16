Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bioenviornmental [Image 3 of 3]

    Bioenviornmental

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman An Ngo, left, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, performs a gas mask fit on Airman 1st Class Shannon Krueger, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2021. Gas mask fit tests are done to ensure the mask is sealed properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:20
    Photo ID: 7007563
    VIRIN: 211216-F-JN771-1024
    Resolution: 3186x2276
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Bioenviornmental [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gas mask

    Bioenvironmental

    Seymour Johnson AFB

    4th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

    Water
    Air
    Gas mask
    Bioenvironmental
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

