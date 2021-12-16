Senior Airman An Ngo, left, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, performs a gas mask fit on Airman 1st Class Shannon Krueger, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2021. Gas mask fit tests are done to ensure the mask is sealed properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:20 Photo ID: 7007563 VIRIN: 211216-F-JN771-1024 Resolution: 3186x2276 Size: 4.04 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bioenviornmental [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.